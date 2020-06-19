Sedalia protestors remember slain woman

06-19-2020

(MissouriNet) — Protesters held signs Thursday night in Sedalia to show their support for a 25-year-old woman killed last weekend by a Pettis County deputy. Hannah Fizer of Sedalia was shot to death after allegedly threatening to shoot the officer, but a gun was not found in her vehicle. Don Hockaday, a protest organizer, says he wants justice for Hannah.

(as said) “I want communication. I want unity. I want resolve and I want understanding,” he says.

Since the shooting, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond says threats have been made against his department, the police department and an officer’s child. He has written an open letter to citizens urging them to cooperate and communicate.