Small town PD Chief on leave after Facebook posts

06-15-2020


A rural mid-Missouri police chief is on leave after posting things about George Floyd protesters on Facebook. The Fulton Sun reports Auxvasse chief Kevin Suedmeyer wrote a couple weeks ago that if someone stands in the street blocking traffic, that person deserves (quote) “to be run over. That will help clean up the gene pool.” (unquote) The mayor of Auxvasse  said last week Suedmeyer is on administrative leave during an investigation. Local protests over George Floyd’s death stayed peaceful over the weekend. The NAACP has a demonstration planned this (mon) evening in front of the Jefferson City post office on High Street.

