06-17-2020

KMIZ– Jefferson City police found spent shell casings at a city park Tuesday and later learned that a man had been shot.

Officers found the casings in the road at Miller Street Park on Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Eric Wilde said. Police then were notified that a male patient with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening had been admitted to a hospital, Wilde said.

“We are still interviewing witnesses in an attempt to develop a suspect,” Wilde said shortly before 5.