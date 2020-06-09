Victim in botched JCMO drug deal dies

06-09-2020

A former Jefferson City Jay football player shot during a drug deal has now died. 18 – year old Orentheus Pitts died Monday at University Hospital. He’d suffered severe head trauma after being shot during the attempted drug deal near Walgreens on Truman Blvd last week. The alleged shooter, 21 – year old Landon Latall, is now facing murder charges. Pitt’s two friends are facing stealing charges. Witnesses tell investigators Latall shot Pitts after he and the others attempted to steal marijuana from him.