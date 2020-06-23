Video shows shooting of Sedalia woman

06-23-2020

(KMIZ)– A surveillance camera in Sedalia captured the entire interaction between a Pettis County deputy and a woman that deputy killed.

The details come in a search warrant affidavit written by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer. The affidavit said a restaurant’s surveillance camera shows the “entire” traffic stop and shooting between the deputy and Fizer.

Fizer was killed on June 13 when a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over on West Broadway near Winchester Dr. Sheriff Kevin Bond said the deputy reported that Fizer refused to identify herself and threatened to shoot the deputy before he shot her. The highway patrol said on June 15 that investigators did not find a gun in the car.