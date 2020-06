06-11-2020

Positive coronavirus cases picked up again in Boone and Audrain counties yesterday (wed). Five new cases in Boone. Audrain counted four new positives. Callaway County confirmed another new case yesterday (wed), but only has four active. No new positives in Cole County again. Nothing new in trouble spots like Moniteau or Saline counties either. The state confirmed another eight deaths from COVID-19 yesterday (wed). That brings Missouri’s total COVID-19 deaths to 848.