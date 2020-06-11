Listen to KWOS Live
Will Governor lift COVID restrictions?

06-11-2020


(MissouriNet) — The governor is signaling that he is likely to lift coronavirus restrictions set to expire Monday.

In a briefing in the Capitol on Tuesday, Governor Parson said he would reveal his decision in the coming days. The state has surpassed the goals he laid out in early May, he said, when he began plotting a plan to jump-start the state’s pandemic-ravaged economy. Those goals included ramped up testing for COVID-19, adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, hospital capacity, and data.

