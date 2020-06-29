Woman faces arson charges after two JCMO fires

06-29-2020

KMIZ– One person is facing arson charges after Jefferson City police and firefighters responded to multiple fires early Saturday morning.

46-year-old Iasha D. Cannady is now being held at the Cole County Jail facing two charges of first-degree arson.

According to a press release from the police department, they responded to the first fire around 2:31 a.m. at 808 Lafayette Street. The department received a call someone threw an explosive device through a window, causing a fire to start in a bedroom of the residence.

A fire also started in the bushes in front of the residence.

Police say a bottle containing flammable liquid was also placed on the bedroom window sill and was lit on fire.

There were six people in the residence when the fire started.

Officials responded to the second fire around 5 a.m. at 1221 East Water Street.

They received a call someone threw a bottle containing flammable liquid which was set on fire at the residence.

Police later found the bottle that was thrown at a window. The bottle started a fire at the front of the residence.

These incidents are still under investigation.