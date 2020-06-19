Woman who fled scene of accident now charged with murder

06-19-2020

A 74-year-old Centralia woman has died from her injuries after she was hit by an SUV and the driver who hit her is facing murder charges. Sharon Uebinger was pronounced dead (wed) afternoon. The patrol says she was on a walk a few feet off Lakeview Street Tuesday evening when an SUV went off-road, hit her, and drove off. Authorities say Amy Rievley made it almost all the way back to her hometown of Glasgow before she was arrested. Rievley is also accused of DWI and more. She’s now in jail with no bond.