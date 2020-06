06-11-2020

Looks like Eric Greitens will try his luck at politics again. The former governor yesterday (wed) filed to run for state office in 2024 as a Republican. No word on what office he’ll go for yet. Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 while facing accusations tied to an affair and campaign finance violations and other stuff. The Missouri Ethics Commission fined Greitens’ campaign for the finance violations earlier this year.