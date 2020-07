07-22-2020

New accusations in the Cole County Commission races. Harry Otto wants the seat of Western Commissioner Kris Scheperle. Otto claims Scheperle and Eastern Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher broke the law when they voted to buy the county’s new ambulances from a French Canadian company, not Osage Ambulance of Linn …

The two current Commissioners say the cheaper ambulances bought from Demers of Quebec saved the county thousands of dollars.

Gary Bemboom is also running for Scheperle’s seat.