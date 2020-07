07-15-2020

Statewide coronavirus cases take another record-setting jump. Missouri reported 936 new positives yesterday (tue). Another 10 Missourians have died from COVID-19. A second patient in Moniteau County has died from the disease. The person was in his or her 60’s. Boone County reported 14 more coronavirus cases yesterday (tue). Cole County added two more cases. Callaway County added one.