07-01-2020

Detectives say a woman charged in several Jefferson City arson fires did it as payback for an attack on her daughter last Friday night at a carnival at Capital Mall. Iasha Cannady is accused of throwing Molotov Cocktails into the houses. Two 16 – year olds are in custody and a 17 year old and an 18 year old are implicated in the attack on the teen. No one has been charged in connection with shots fired at the scene that night.