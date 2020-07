07-21-2020

Two of the three Cole County Commissioners stand by their recent decision to buy ambulances from the low bidder, a Canadian company. Eastern Commissioner candidate Rich Mihalevich thinks the county would have been better served by sticking with Osage Ambulances of Linn …

Mihalevich is running against Jeff Hoelscher. Hoelscher and Western Commissioner Kris Scheperle say the FBI is looking into allegations of threats made to county employees after the buy.