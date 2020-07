07-29-2020

Just when it looked like the Cole County Courthouse remodeling project was wrapping up, a lot of the work is going to have to be redone. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says the county’s inspectors found over 30 – areas of concern …

Bushman adds that the foundation will have to be repaired as well because water has been seeping into the Public Administrator’s office. The new flag pole base isn’t up to spec either. The contractor, GBH Builders, will have to cover the cost of the repairs.