Corona cases update

Randolph County yesterday (thur) confirmed its first death from COVID-19. The patient had been in the hospital for more than a week. Local coronavirus case counts are still growing, but not by record numbers. Boone County reported 24 more yesterday (thur). Cole County added nine more positives. Callaway reported five over the last two days. Audrain and Saline counties both added two. Missouri confirmed 708 new cases yesterday (thur), relatively high but lower than the last two days. The state added 10 more COVID-19 deaths.