Court date pushed back for accused JCMO child killer

07-23-2020

A woman accused in the death of a little Jefferson City boy sees her court date delayed again. Quatavia Givens faces murder charges in the abuse death of 4 – year old Darnell Gray back in 2018. At the time, Givens claimed the boy disappeared, prompting a massive manhunt. His body was found days later in a shallow grave. She was set to be in court this month but that appearance is now scheduled for September. Givens has been out on bond since last fall.