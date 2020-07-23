A woman accused in the death of a little Jefferson City boy sees her court date delayed again. Quatavia Givens faces murder charges in the abuse death of 4 – year old Darnell Gray back in 2018. At the time, Givens claimed the boy disappeared, prompting a massive manhunt. His body was found days later in a shallow grave. She was set to be in court this month but that appearance is now scheduled for September. Givens has been out on bond since last fall.
Court date pushed back for accused JCMO child killer
07-23-2020