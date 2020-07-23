Listen to KWOS Live
COVID-19 numbers climb .. again

07-23-2020


Missouri sets a daily coronavirus case record two days in a row. Another 13-hundred positives were confirmed yesterday (wed), breaking Tuesday’s record by nearly 200. Officials pointed to a data entry backlog this month as one reason for the high number. Another 16 Missourians have died from COVID-19. Cole County added six cases. Boone County confirmed 28 new cases yesterday (wed), slightly higher than the rolling five-day average. Cooper County set its record with 16 new cases yesterday (wed), tied to assisted living facilities. . Callaway is among the counties reporting one new case.

