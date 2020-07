07-08-2020

By far the largest single-day jump in statewide coronavirus positives. State officials say yesterday’s (tue) report of 773 new cases is partially due to reporting delays from the holiday weekend. 14 more Missourians have died from COVID-19. Not a record, but another high increase in Boone County cases. There were 34 new positives reported yesterday (tue). Cole County reports three new cases. Saline County added 14 new positives. Two new in Moniteau County.