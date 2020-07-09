COVID cases grow

07-09-2020

Boone County again shatters its record for single-day coronavirus cases. Officials confirmed 51 new cases yesterday (wed). The old high was 39. Cole County reported one of its higher daily totals, eight new cases yesterday (wed). Saline County added seven new positives. One more each in Callaway and Audrain counties, too. Statewide, another 575 positives were confirmed yesterday (wed). That’s the second-highest daily total yet, behind only Tuesday’s record Four more Missourians died from COVID-19.