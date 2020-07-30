COVID numbers grow and grow

07-30-2020

State officials confirmed more than 19-hundred new coronavirus positives yesterday (wed). That’s another record, and the eighth straight day with at least a thousand new cases. ABC 17 reports Missouri is now in the White House’s COVID-19 “red zone.” Seven more COVID-19 deaths. A seventh person has died from the illness in Saline County, health officials said yesterday (wed). That leads area counties. Cole County matched its daily record with 15 new cases. Boone County reported 28 new cases yesterday (wed), above average lately. Callaway reports four cases over the last few days.