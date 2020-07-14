Listen to KWOS Live
FBI talks to Cole Commissioners about ambulance purchase

07-14-2020


Cole County officials this morning confirm the FBI is investigating after the county dropped a company connected to the lieutenant governor. Commissioners Jeff Hoelscher and Kris Scheperle confirm they’ve spoken to the feds in the last several days. They say they were told they are not the target of the investigation.

They voted to replace Cole County’s ambulances with those from a Canadian company. They had previously come from Osage Ambulance in Linn owned by Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe’s brother. Mike Kehoe is backing primary challengers to the commissioners who voted for the Canadian ambulances.

 

