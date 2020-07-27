Five arrested in JCMO robbery

07-27-2020

Five people are taken into custody after a possible robbery and shots fired in Jefferson City. Police say the victim went to buy some drugs on East Elm Street on Saturday evening. People in a gray pickup took his cell phone instead, and followed the victim home to Riverside Drive. The victim’s father came out of the home, and the people in the truck gave back the phone and drove off. There may have been some gunshots then too. Police stopped that pickup about an hour later, and arrested the five people in it. We don’t know the names of anyone involved yet.