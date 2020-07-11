JCMO killer draws two life terms

07-11-2020

KMIZ– A Jefferson City man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Cole County judge sentenced Brandon Rapier, 30, to consecutive life sentences on two counts of first-degree murder and 15 years apiece on two counts of armed criminal action.

Rapier pleaded guilty to all four charges last month. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson said at the time that Rapier pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty. The terms of the sentence were set at that time.

Rapier was accused of stabbing Ciera Kolb and Micah Hall, both 27 years old, to death in November 2016 in the 100 block of Grant Street in Jefferson City. Court documents say Rapier posted on Facebook hours before the killings saying “I will have it no other way. I am judge, jury, and my favorite, executioner.”