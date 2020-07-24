JCMO Mayor hopes the river port will become a reality

Officials in Jefferson City are looking for firms willing to invest in a new river port.

Gov. Parson signed over 116 acres of land last week for the project downstream from the capital.

Mayor Carrie Tergin says on The Mike Ferguson Show lots of agriculture products move through mid-Missouri.

“We do have a demand and if you think about it with the Missouri River almost like a highway, then Jefferson City could be an on- and off-ramp.”

The Heartland Port may cost about $75 million. Supporters say it could lead to thousands of related jobs in the area.