Juvenile charged in Columbia double murder

07-07-2020

A 16-year-old is charged in that east Columbia double murder over the weekend. We learned yesterday (mon) the boy is accused of two counts of second degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Juvenile authorities have that suspect in custody. An 11-year-old girl named Ri’ajauhna and 38-year-old Tara Knedler were shot and killed early Sunday near Grace Lane and Volunteer Drive. Three adults were shot, but police say they should recover.