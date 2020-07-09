Lobbyist looks at 5 years in prison

07-09-2020

A former marijuana lobbyist pleads guilty to helping bring a lot of weed from Oregon to mid-Missouri. Eapen Thampy admitted this week to helping organize a drug deal. He faces up to five years in prison. Others charged as part of the conspiracy are connected to the death of Augustus Roberts near Old Hawthorne golf course in 2017. Eight hundred pounds of high-grade marijuana were stolen from a truck in his driveway, as Roberts was killed during a home invasion.