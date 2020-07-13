Lots of new cases of virus in Cole County

07-13-2020

The coronavirus records kept falling over the weekend. Boone County added 56 cases on Saturday, it’s daily high. 32 more positives were confirmed yesterday (sun). Cole County set its record yesterday (sun), with 15 new cases. The state dropped well below its record daily numbers from last week, but still added 310 positives yesterday (sun). State health officials say new cases are mainly being spread by young people infecting many others. In Boone County, for example, more than half the total cases are 15-to-29 years old.