Make plans now for the CoMo Man Show with KWOS!

Manliest Event of the Year
The Como Man Show
August 1, 2020 | 10am – 3pm
Hunting and fishing, sports, food, beer, and power tools, we have everything to indulge in the ultimate man day with all your buddies. Make plans to join us at the Holiday Inn Expo Center.
If you’re a man, you’re not going to want to miss this event for everything manly in Columbia, Missouri!
- Dozens of booths and activities just for men
- Prize drawings every hour
- T-shirt for every VIP ticket buyer
- Wing Eating Contest
- Smash Zone
- Beard Competition
- Delicious food and drinks from local Columbia establishments. Plus more drinks available for purchase!
- Video games, live music, technology, sports, and more!
Ticket Info
$20 at the door • $15 Online • $50 VIP
General admission is $15 online or $20 at the door. Or take a break in the exclusive VIP Breaktime Lounge where free food will be provided. VIP tickets are $50 online and there are only 100 VIP tickets available! As a VIP, you will be entered to win exclusive prizes as well as a free t-shirt and a free subscription to Inside Columbia magazine for 1 year!
The first 500 people who arrive at the Man Show will receive a special swag bag with goodies from our sponsors!
Tickets are non-refundable. For a General Admission ticket, the cost of children (13 and under) are free. If you purchase a VIP ticket and would like your child (who is 13 or under) to join you in the VIP lounge, a VIP ticket would need to be purchased for the child.