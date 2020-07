07-20-2020

Boone County keeps seeing some improvement in coronavirus case numbers over the weekend. There were 28 active cases Saturday, and 22 Sunday. That’s well below what we saw the last weekend. The percentage of people testing positive in Boone County, and the rolling five-day case average, are both dropping the last week-and-a-half. Missouri saw a record number of cases Saturday though, with 958. There were 846 positives yesterday (sun).

Cole County currently has 50 active cases.