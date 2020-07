07-24-2020

Time could be running out for some of the 300 – military veterans on the Central Missouri Honor Flight’s waiting list. Steve Paulsell says their national organization ordered all the flights to Washington grounded through the end of the year …

Pausell adds that many of the veterans fall into the high risk category because of the virus. Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public and there’s limited access to many of the memorials in D-C.