One man stabbed — his niece’s boyfriend faces charges

07-07-2020

KMIZ– A man faces several felonies in Cole County linked to a stabbing Friday night.

Michael Collins, 35, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s uncle after an altercation around 8:43 p.m.

Court documents say first responders were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Cherry Street. Police say a 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a stab wounds to his leg, neck and back.

Hospital staff told police the man he likely sustained injuries to his lungs from the attack. The older man told police he had gotten into an argument with Collins about the way he treated his niece, Collins’ probable cause statement said.