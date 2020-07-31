Patrol wraps up police – involved killing investigation in Sedalia

07-31-2020

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Sedalia is done. The Highway Patrol said yesterday (thur) that info is now with the prosecutor. A Pettis County deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer during a traffic stop near Highway 50 in Sedalia last month. The deputy says Fizer claimed she had a gun, and threatened to shoot. State investigators did not find a gun in Fizer’s car. No word on when we’ll find out if the prosecutor will charge that deputy.