Suspect arrested after hospital threat

07-13-2020

A man is accused of making a terrorist threat at a Jefferson City hospital. Police say the suspect, Clinton Miller of Mokane, wanted to get into a secure area of the emergency room to see family at St. Mary’s Hospital on Mission Drive yesterday (sun) afternoon. As he left the lobby, witnesses report he said (quote) “I’ve got a gun in the truck, I’ll get in” (unquote). He was arrested in his pickup. We do not know his name yet, but police say he’s from Callaway County.