Suspected gunman arrested in connection with mall shots-fired incident

07-02-2020

A man is now charged with firing a gun during a fight at a carnival last Friday night at Capital Mall. 28 – year old Jernail Hickmon was seen on video shooting from a car in the mall parking lot. It happened when a group of teens and young adults were fighting. Investigators say Hickmon had the gun believed used, a bullet proof vest and drugs at his home when he was arrested. The mother of a girl who was attacked is now facing arson charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into homes of those she believed beat up her daughter. Iasha Canndy faces felony charges.