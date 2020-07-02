A man is now charged with firing a gun during a fight at a carnival last Friday night at Capital Mall. 28 – year old Jernail Hickmon was seen on video shooting from a car in the mall parking lot. It happened when a group of teens and young adults were fighting. Investigators say Hickmon had the gun believed used, a bullet proof vest and drugs at his home when he was arrested. The mother of a girl who was attacked is now facing arson charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into homes of those she believed beat up her daughter. Iasha Canndy faces felony charges.
Suspected gunman arrested in connection with mall shots-fired incident
07-02-2020