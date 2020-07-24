The virus numbers continue to climb

07-24-2020

Missouri sets a coronavirus case record for the third day in a row. More than 16-hundred new positives were confirmed yesterday (thur), breaking Wednesday’s record by more than 300. Officials say it’s not just a data entry backlog or more testing.the percentage of people testing positive is also rising. Another 20 Missourians have died from COVID-19. Cole County came close to setting a daily record with 14 cases confirmed. Boone County confirmed 25 new cases yesterday (thur). Callaway reported four new positives. Moniteau County added nine new cases.