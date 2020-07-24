Missouri sets a coronavirus case record for the third day in a row. More than 16-hundred new positives were confirmed yesterday (thur), breaking Wednesday’s record by more than 300. Officials say it’s not just a data entry backlog or more testing.the percentage of people testing positive is also rising. Another 20 Missourians have died from COVID-19. Cole County came close to setting a daily record with 14 cases confirmed. Boone County confirmed 25 new cases yesterday (thur). Callaway reported four new positives. Moniteau County added nine new cases.
The virus numbers continue to climb
07-24-2020