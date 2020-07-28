KWOS Cardinals Blood Drive now until 6pm. We’re at both the Finley YMCA and the UCC Church on the south side. Blood supplies are low and we need your help! Your donated blood will even be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Time is wasting! Come on by the KWOS Cardinals Blood Drive right now!
07-28-2020
