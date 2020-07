07-06-2020

Two people are dead and three others are hurt in an east Columbia shooting.

Police Chief Geoff Jones says the people who died are an 11-year-old named Ri’ajauhna, and 38-year-old Tara Knedler. The other three adult victims have non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened early yesterday (sun) near Grace Lane and Volunteer Drive. Investigators have one suspect in custody, and say at least two people fired shots. No word charges have been filed yet.