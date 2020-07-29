Two incidents keep JCPD busy

07-29-2020

An armed robbery in Jefferson City. Police say two guys with a gun demanded an employee let them in to the Panera Bread on Missouri Boulevard early yesterday (tue). When the victim said he did not have the key, they took his wallet and other items and ran. No one was hurt in the armed robbery. No arrests yet.

Two other men, a 17 year old and a 20 year old, were both arrested with stolen guns on the Break Time lot on Stadium Monday afternoon. Police had received reports of someone waving a gun around.