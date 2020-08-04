A busy day at the polls

08-04-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for today’s primary election. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his office won’t begin posting election results until all polling locations are closed.

(as said) “In 2018, there was kind of a surge of people that went to vote, I think it was in St. Charles County at a specific polling place,” says Ashcroft. “We waited to release any results until every voter had voted that was going to vote because we didn’t want anyone to think their vote didn’t matter and that we were already releasing counts and they hadn’t voted.”