Back to school and virus cases

08-25-2020

Boone County health officials confirmed its sixth COVID-19 death today (mon). The patient was older than 80. Boone recorded its four highest days of active coronavirus cases Wednesday through Saturday. The new positives dropped a lot yesterday (sun), to 41. Dozens of people were removed from isolation over the weekend, but the number of active cases is still way up. Boone County hospitalizations held steady since Friday, and are still well below capacity.

Cole County has 144 active cases .. But 563 recoveries.