Cole County primary returns

Some winners and some losers last night. Thanks to KMIZ ABC – 17 too!
|
Cole County
|
19th Circuit
Division 2 Judge (R)
|100% Reporting
|Daniel Green *
|10,168
|David G. Bandre
|3,781
|
Cole County
|
19th Circuit
Division 3 Judge (R)
|100% Reporting
|Cotton Walker *
|10,408
|Mark Richardson
|3,944
|
Cole County
|
Associate Circuit Judge
Division 5 (R)
|100% Reporting
|Brian K. Stumpe *
|7,289
|Tim Anderson
|3,503
|Matt Willis
|1,880
|Todd T. Smith
|1,428
|
Cole County
|
Cole Co.
Eastern Dist Commissioner (R)
|100% Reporting
|Jeff Hoelscher *
|4,334
|Rick Mihalevich
|2,559
|
Cole County
|
Cole Co.
Western Dist. Commissioner (R)
|100% Reporting
|Harry Otto *
|2,888
|Kris Scheperle
|2,437
|Gary Bemboom
|2,035
|
Cole County
|
Cole Co.
Assessor (R)
|100% Reporting
|Christopher “Chris” Estes *
|6,945
|Rick Prather
|5,305
|Alex Meller
|1,101
|Jonathan Roy Meyers
|610