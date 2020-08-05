Listen to KWOS Live
Cole County primary returns

08-05-2020


Some winners and some losers last night. Thanks to KMIZ ABC – 17 too!

Cole County
19th Circuit
Division 2 Judge (R)
100% Reporting
Daniel Green * 10,168
David G. Bandre 3,781

 

Cole County
19th Circuit
Division 3 Judge (R)
100% Reporting
Cotton Walker * 10,408
Mark Richardson 3,944

 

Cole County
Associate Circuit Judge
Division 5 (R)
100% Reporting
Brian K. Stumpe * 7,289
Tim Anderson 3,503
Matt Willis 1,880
Todd T. Smith 1,428

 

Cole County
Cole Co.
Eastern Dist Commissioner (R)
100% Reporting
Jeff Hoelscher * 4,334
Rick Mihalevich 2,559

 

Cole County
Cole Co.
Western Dist. Commissioner (R)
100% Reporting
Harry Otto * 2,888
Kris Scheperle 2,437
Gary Bemboom 2,035

 

Cole County
Cole Co.
Assessor (R)
100% Reporting
Christopher “Chris” Estes * 6,945
Rick Prather 5,305
Alex Meller 1,101
Jonathan Roy Meyers 610

