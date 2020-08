COVID tallies – better in some spots

Covid-19 update.16 newBoone County cases of coronavirus reported yesterday (sun), after a record 61 Saturday. 35 patients have been released from isolation since Friday. Three Boone County residents are in the hospital because of COVID-19, still low.

Morgan County reported its first death. Cole County has 56 actives cases, but 292 recoveries.