Crime bill heads to the full Missouri Senate

08-06-2020

(MissouriNet) — A Missouri Senate committee has passed a crime package meant to help curb the state’s increasing violent crime rate. The plan includes letting judges decide whether juveniles 12 to 18 years old should be prosecuted as adults for certain weapons crimes. It would toughen the penalty for anyone who sells or gives a gun to a juvenile and would create a witness protection fund. To help with recruitment, the package would also scrap a requirement for St. Louis police officers to live within the city. The full Senate is expected to debate the plan today (Thursday) and could send the legislation to the House on Friday.