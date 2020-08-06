Governor says county health departments need their CARES $$

08-06-2020

(MissouriNet) – The White House is concerned about Missouri’s growing number of coronavirus cases. Governor Mike Parson says the vice president called him on Sunday, to offer Missouri additional resources to fight the pandemic:

” … they’re basically saying we’re here, we’re going to send the CDC in there to help, and I encourage all the help we can get in that area to make sure we curve this as soon as we can”

Missouri has now had 55,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Governor Parson is also expressing disappointment with the viral videos of weekend parties at a Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar, without social distancing. The governor says state officials have been urging residents to practice social distancing, for months.