Headed to the State Fair? Bring your mask

08-10-2020

(MissouriNet) — Exhibitors making their way to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for the state fair over the next two weeks will need to pack their face masks.

An emergency rule enacted by the Pettis County Health Board now requires masks in public areas around Sedalia, including at the Missouri State Fairgrounds, where 4-H and FFA livestock shows are set to begin Tuesday. Fair officials now advise visitors to follow CDC and local guidelines by wearing a mask if not able to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet. The fair will provide free masks to anyone upon request.