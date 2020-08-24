House members are back at the Capitol

08-24-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House gets down to business today on a special legislative session about crime. Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says there was a lot of push back on both sides of the aisle about the Senate’s approach. Instead of the Senate’s wide-ranging package, House Republican leadership has broken up each key component into separate bills.

(as said) “Logistically, instead of making their members vote yes or no on a bill that had a lot of really bad stuff in it, breaking it up allows them to pass the pieces that they want and not pass the other pieces,” she says.

One bill would let judges decide whether 14 to 18-year-olds should be prosecuted as adults for certain crimes. Another bill would create a witness protection fund to keep witnesses and their families safe before trial.