Is a second special session on the way?

08-25-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House votes to give preliminary approval to bipartisan legislation that is aimed at providing witness protection. Monday’s main debate involved funding, because the current bill does not include funding. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith of Carthage tells colleagues Governor Parson will likely call a SECOND special session soon:

“I would anticipate that he would call another special session in the very near future, for us to consider an appropriation for it”

Monday’s voice vote appeared to be unanimous. The bill would create a pretrial witness protection services fund, that would provide security to witnesses, potential witnesses and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations.