Mail-in ballots may be up to the judge

(MissouriNet) — The state of Missouri is being sued over its deadline for Election Day mail-in ballots to count. Four plaintiffs are challenging the constitutionality of Missouri’s law requiring mailed-in ballots to be received by election authorities by 7 p.m. on election night in order to count. They say the law “makes it more difficult — and sometimes, outright impossible” for voters to cast ballots. Due to the coronavirus, the state Legislature passed and the governor signed a bill into law allowing any Missouri voter to cast a ballot by mail without an excuse.