New laws go on the books

08-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — Several new Missouri laws have taken effect today.

Long-term care center patients are now allowed to put electronic monitoring devices, like video cameras, in their rooms. St. Louis Representative Jim Murphy’s bill applies to Missouri nursing homes, assisted living centers and mental hospitals.

St. Joseph State Representative Sheila Solon’s legislation about Missouri’s foster care system requires the creation of a response team to review the practices of the state Children’s Division and any contractors. The package also clarifies that a child’s attendance in court hearings should only take place when the judge and family support believe it is in the best interest of the child.

Former Versailles state Representative David Wood’s healthcare bill specifies that health coverage for certain breast cancer screening and evaluation services must be provided annually to any woman deemed by her physician to have an above-average risk for breast cancer.